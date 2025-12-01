Oklahoma State takes on Sam Houston, seeks 7th straight home win

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Sam Houston aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys are 6-0 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearkats are 0-2 in road games. Sam Houston ranks fourth in the CUSA with 15.7 assists per game led by Justin Begg averaging 4.4.

Oklahoma State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Sam Houston averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vyctorius Miller is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cowboys. Parsa Fallah is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 62.7%.

Begg is averaging 11 points and 4.4 assists for the Bearkats. Jacobe Coleman is averaging 10.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.