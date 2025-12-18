Oklahoma State hosts UMKC after Branch’s 23-point game

UMKC Roos (2-10) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -30.5; over/under…

UMKC Roos (2-10) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -30.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Oklahoma State after Karmello Branch scored 23 points in UMKC’s 89-67 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboys have gone 7-0 at home. Oklahoma State scores 89.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Roos are 0-7 on the road. UMKC ranks seventh in the Summit League allowing 81.7 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

Oklahoma State scores 89.8 points, 8.1 more per game than the 81.7 UMKC gives up. UMKC has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vyctorius Miller averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Parsa Fallah is shooting 66.7% and averaging 13.1 points.

Jerome Palm is averaging 9.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Roos. Branch is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.