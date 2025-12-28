Oklahoma State hosts Bethune-Cookman after Roy’s 22-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-9) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Bethune-Cookman after Anthony Roy scored 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 94-89 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Cowboys are 9-0 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks third in the Big 12 with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lefteris Mantzoukas averaging 4.0.

The Wildcats are 1-7 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the SWAC giving up 84.2 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

Oklahoma State is shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 48.6% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 70.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 78.4 Oklahoma State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roy averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Vyctorius Miller is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jakobi Heady is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

