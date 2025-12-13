Oklahoma squares off against Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-0) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (6-3) Oklahoma City; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -2.5; over/under…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-0) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (6-3)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -2.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Oklahoma square off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Sooners are 6-3 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is sixth in the SEC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tae Davis averaging 3.6.

The Cowboys have a 9-0 record in non-conference games. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 16.9 assists per game led by Jaylen Curry averaging 5.1.

Oklahoma’s average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Sooners. Kuol Atak is averaging 7.1 points.

Vyctorius Miller is averaging 15.9 points for the Cowboys. Parsa Fallah is averaging 14.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

