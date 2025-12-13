Oklahoma squares off against Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-0) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (6-3)
Oklahoma City; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -2.5; over/under is 166.5
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Oklahoma square off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Sooners are 6-3 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is sixth in the SEC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tae Davis averaging 3.6.
The Cowboys have a 9-0 record in non-conference games. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 16.9 assists per game led by Jaylen Curry averaging 5.1.
Oklahoma’s average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Sooners. Kuol Atak is averaging 7.1 points.
Vyctorius Miller is averaging 15.9 points for the Cowboys. Parsa Fallah is averaging 14.6 points.
