Oklahoma hosts Grady and UMKC

UMKC Roos (2-9) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-3)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -28.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces Oklahoma after Kasheem Grady II scored 23 points in UMKC’s 102-75 victory against the Spurgeon Knights.

The Sooners have gone 4-0 at home. Oklahoma averages 84.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Roos are 0-6 on the road. UMKC is fifth in the Summit League with 11.8 assists per game led by CJ Evans averaging 3.4.

Oklahoma averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Kuol Atak is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Evans is shooting 47.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Roos. Karmello Branch is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

