O’Keefe scores 19 as Columbia downs Division-III Penn State-Abington 106-51

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe had 19 points in Columbia’s 106-51 win over Division-III Penn State-Abington on Wednesday. O’Keefe…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe had 19 points in Columbia’s 106-51 win over Division-III Penn State-Abington on Wednesday.

O’Keefe went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Lions (11-3). Mason Ritter scored 16 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line. Blair Thompson shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Lions were led in scoring by Tamir Powell, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tyler Fox added 11 points for Penn State-Abington. Mike Byfield finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.