O’Keefe leads Columbia against Stony Brook after 24-point game

Columbia Lions (9-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-3)

Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Stony Brook after Gerard O’Keefe scored 24 points in Columbia’s 93-65 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Seawolves are 4-0 in home games. Stony Brook is eighth in the CAA scoring 74.2 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Lions have gone 3-1 away from home. Columbia is second in the Ivy League with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Ritter averaging 2.5.

Stony Brook averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Columbia allows. Columbia averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.9 points for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 10.8 points.

Kenny Noland is averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

