O’Keefe and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros visit conference foe Lamar

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-3) at Lamar Cardinals (2-4)

Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley visit Shaila Forman and Lamar on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 2-0 in home games. Lamar gives up 62.2 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 1-2 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Lamar is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, the same percentage UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Cardinals and Vaqueros meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forman is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Kamryn Wilson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Kayla Lorenz averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jalayah Ingram is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals.

