Ohio State visits Page and Northwestern

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Ohio State after Arrinten Page scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 85-73 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Northwestern has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Buckeyes are 0-1 on the road. Ohio State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern averages 81.0 points, 13.7 more per game than the 67.3 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State has shot at a 52.3% clip from the field this season, 12.8 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Buckeyes match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 19.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wildcats. Page is averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 60.8%.

Bruce Thornton averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc. Christoph Tilly is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.