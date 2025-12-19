Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays No. 12 North Carolina at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 in non-conference play. Ohio State averages 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 10-1 in non-conference play. North Carolina is second in the ACC with 39.0 rebounds per game led by Caleb Wilson averaging 10.4.

Ohio State scores 87.6 points, 23.5 more per game than the 64.1 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina scores 7.8 more points per game (80.7) than Ohio State allows to opponents (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Luka Bogavac is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 11.5 points. Wilson is averaging 19.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

