Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-3) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Ohio State play at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Buckeyes have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 87.4 points while shooting 52.1% from the field.

The Mountaineers have an 8-3 record against non-conference oppponents. West Virginia is seventh in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Harlan Obioha averaging 2.0.

Ohio State averages 87.4 points, 29.0 more per game than the 58.4 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 74.2 points per game, 3.0 more than the 71.2 Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 21.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Buckeyes. Christoph Tilly is averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.6%.

Honor Huff is scoring 17.3 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

