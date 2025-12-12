Ohio squares off against Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-1) vs. Ohio Bobcats (3-6) Cleveland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Ohio play…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-1) vs. Ohio Bobcats (3-6)

Cleveland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Ohio play at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bobcats have a 3-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Ohio ranks ninth in the MAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Javan Simmons averaging 2.3.

The Bonnies have a 10-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Bonaventure has a 9-1 record against opponents over .500.

Ohio averages 73.9 points, 6.9 more per game than the 67.0 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 76.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 81.0 Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bobcats. Ajay Sheldon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bonnies. Frank Mitchell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.