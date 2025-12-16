Ohio defeats Ohio Wesleyan 89-56

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Aidan Hadaway’s 19 points helped Ohio defeat Ohio Wesleyan 89-56 on Tuesday. Hadaway added seven rebounds…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Aidan Hadaway’s 19 points helped Ohio defeat Ohio Wesleyan 89-56 on Tuesday.

Hadaway added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (5-6). Kiir Kuany scored 17 points, going 8 of 11 from the floor. JJ Kelly had 14 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Battling Bishops were led in scoring by Isaac Ward, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Peyton Frey added 12 points and eight rebounds for Ohio Wesleyan.

Ohio took the lead for good with 19:43 left in the first half. The score was 43-31 at halftime, with Hadaway racking up 12 points. Ohio pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Ohio Wesleyan by 21 points in the final half, as Kuany led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

