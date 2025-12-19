Ohio Bobcats play the Bowling Green Falcons on 4-game win streak

Bowling Green Falcons (8-3) at Ohio Bobcats (5-6) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep…

Bowling Green Falcons (8-3) at Ohio Bobcats (5-6)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Bowling Green.

The Bobcats have gone 4-2 at home. Ohio gives up 78.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Falcons are 1-1 on the road. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC with 16.4 assists per game led by Javontae Campbell averaging 3.7.

Ohio’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Javan Simmons is averaging 13.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Campbell is averaging 16 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 steals for the Falcons. Sam Towns is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.