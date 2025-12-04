Ohio and UIC to meet in cross-conference game

UIC Flames (4-4) at Ohio Bobcats (3-3) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bailey Tabeling and Ohio host…

UIC Flames (4-4) at Ohio Bobcats (3-3)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bailey Tabeling and Ohio host Julia Coleman and UIC in non-conference action.

The Bobcats have gone 2-1 in home games. Ohio is fifth in the MAC scoring 69.0 points while shooting 38.3% from the field.

The Flames have gone 1-2 away from home. UIC gives up 62.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Ohio averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliah McWhorter is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bobcats. Tabeling is averaging 10.5 points.

Jessica Carrothers is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Flames. Coleman is averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds.

