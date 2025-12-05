Ohio and Marshall meet in cross-conference matchup

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3) at Ohio Bobcats (2-6) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Marshall square…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3) at Ohio Bobcats (2-6)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Marshall square off in non-conference action.

The Bobcats have gone 2-2 at home. Ohio is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Thundering Herd are 2-2 on the road. Marshall averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Ohio is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Sheldon averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.6 points.

Wyatt Fricks is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.