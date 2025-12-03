Oakland wins 101-92 against Purdue Fort Wayne in a Horizon League opener

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Brody Robinson’s 27 points helped Oakland defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 101-92 on Wednesday night in a…

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Brody Robinson’s 27 points helped Oakland defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 101-92 on Wednesday night in a Horizon League opener.

Robinson added five rebounds and eight assists for the Golden Grizzlies (4-5, 1-0). Isaac Garrett scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Nassim Mashhour finished with 13 points.

The Mastodons (4-6, 0-1) were led by Corey Hadnot II, who posted 33 points, six rebounds and four steals. DeAndre Craig added 22 points, five assists and two steals for Purdue Fort Wayne. Maximus Nelson had nine points.

