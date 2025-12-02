Oakland takes on Wright State after Denson’s 21-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) at Wright State Raiders (4-5) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Wright…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) at Wright State Raiders (4-5)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Wright State after Cali Denson scored 21 points in Oakland’s 68-52 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Raiders have gone 3-1 at home. Wright State ranks sixth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-2 on the road. Oakland is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wright State scores 74.8 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 71.3 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 63.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 66.6 Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Golden Grizzlies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylee Sagester is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 11.8 points. Breezie Williams is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.1 points.

Denson is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.1 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Angie Smith is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

