Oakland takes on Illinois State, looks to halt 3-game skid

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-7, 0-2 Horizon) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-6, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-7, 0-2 Horizon) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-6, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup with Illinois State after losing three in a row.

The Redbirds have gone 4-0 in home games. Illinois State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-4 in road games. Oakland is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Illinois State scores 67.0 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 69.1 Oakland gives up. Oakland’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Illinois State has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Finnegan averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Addison Martin is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Cali Denson is averaging 12.2 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Angie Smith is averaging 8.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

