Oakland hosts Cleveland State after Maples’ 25-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (7-2, 0-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5, 0-1 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (7-2, 0-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5, 0-1 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Oakland after Colbi Maples scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 76-68 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 2-0 at home. Oakland gives up 70.0 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Vikings are 0-1 in Horizon play. Cleveland State is sixth in the Horizon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Izzi Zingaro averaging 4.6.

Oakland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Denson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 1.0 rebound for the Golden Grizzlies. Layla Gold is averaging 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 34.8%.

Maples is averaging 17.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Vikings. Zingaro is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.