Oakland heads to Robert Morris for conference matchup

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-9, 0-2 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-2, 2-0 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Layla Gold and Oakland take on Aislin and Robert Morris in Horizon play Monday.

The Colonials have gone 5-0 in home games. Robert Morris averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-2 in conference matchups. Oakland has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Robert Morris averages 66.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 73.1 Oakland gives up. Oakland has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 35.0% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Bailey Kuhns is shooting 51.3% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cali Denson is averaging 12.2 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Angie Smith is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

