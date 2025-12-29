Nyla Harris scores 19 for No. 16 North Carolina women’s in 90-37 win over Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Nyla Harris scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Nyla Brooks added 15…

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Nyla Harris scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Nyla Brooks added 15 points for No. 16 North Carolina in a 90-37 win over Boston College on Monday night.

Only up by seven at the end of the first quarter, the Tar Heels (12-3, 1-1 ACC) finished the half with a 16-0 run that included seven points from Reniya Kelly and six from Harris. A 26-0 run in the second half secured the win.

Ciera Toomey added 11 points for North Carolina. The Tar Heels shot 58% (38 of 66) from the field and dished out 24 assists as a team in their third straight win.

The Eagles (4-11, 0-2) were led in scoring by Kaia Henderson with 10.

Up next

North Carolina: Hosts Cal on Thursday.

Boston College: Travels to play Duke on Thursday.

