Nyla Brooks, Ciera Toomey lead No. 18 North Carolina women past UNC Wilmington 84-34

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Brooks scored 16 points off the bench and Ciera Toomey had 15 for the No. 18 North Carolina women in an 84-34 win over UNC Wilmington on Wednesday night.

Brooks was 6-of-10 shooting and 4 of 7 from 3-point territory with six rebounds for the Tar Heels. Toomey shot 7 of 10 with eight rebounds and four blocks. Indya Nivar added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Tar Heels (10-3) jumped out to a 27-12 first quarter lead after an 11-0 run. Brooks had eight points in the quarter, going 3 of 3 and making a pair from behind the arc. They took a 47-19 lead into the half.

The Tar Heels managed to put together runs of at least 11-0 in all four quarters, with a 15-0 run in the fourth the longest stretch. The Tar Heels shut out the Seahawks (3-6) for more than seven minutes in the final quarter, holding them to four points.

No Seahawks players reached double figures. Rori Cox led the team with eight points, six turnovers and four steals.

The win makes it 33 consecutive victories for the Tar Heels against unranked, nonconference opponents, dating back to 2019.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will host Charleston Southern on Sunday.

UNC Wilmington: The Seahawks will travel to Virginia face Longwood on Sunday.

