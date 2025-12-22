Nya Robertson, Mia Pauldo lead No. 23 Tennessee women to 89-44 win over Southern Indiana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nya Robertson hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, freshman Mia Pauldo added 19 points,…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nya Robertson hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, freshman Mia Pauldo added 19 points, which included a season-high five 3s, and No. 23 Tennessee beat Southern Indiana 89-44 on Monday night in the first meeting between the programs.

Alyssa Latham scored 10 points for Tennessee (8-3).

Ali Saunders led Southern Indiana (8-3) with 14 points and Chloe Gannon scored 11.

Robertson hit a 3-pointer that made it 6-3 just more than a minute in and the Lady Vols — despite committing four turnovers and missing their next nine field-goal attempts — never again trailed. Janiah Barker, Zee Spearman and Pauldo each hit a 3-pointer in an 11-0 run that pushed the lead to 28-17 with a minute left in the first quarter. Pauldo hit her fourth and final 3 of the first half with 3:06 left in the second quarter that pushed the lead into double figures for good.

Robertson hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter and then made three more in a 47-second span as the Lady Vols opened the second half with a 16-2 run.

The Lady Vols made a season-high 18 3-pointers and their bench outscored Southern Indiana’s 47-7.

Tennessee scored 36 points off 29 Southern Indiana turnovers. The Lady Vols have forced at least 20 turnovers in four consecutive games and nine this season.

Tennessee rebounded from an 89-65 loss to No. 13 Louisville at the Women’s Champions Classic in New York on Saturday. The Cardinals had 59 rebounds, tied for the most in a single game by an opponent in Lady Vols history.

Up next

Southern Indiana visit SIU Edwardsville on Jan. 1.

Tennessee hosts Florida on New Year’s Day in the SEC opener for both teams.

