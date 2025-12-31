Nwaedozi leads Mississippi State against Auburn

Auburn Tigers (11-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Auburn…

Auburn Tigers (11-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Auburn after Favour Nwaedozi scored 30 points in Mississippi State’s 112-54 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 on their home court. Mississippi State is ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 53.8 points while holding opponents to 33.6% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-2 in road games. Auburn scores 66.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Mississippi State makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (35.2%). Auburn has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 33.6% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nwaedozi is averaging 14.6 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Destiney McPhaul is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harissoum Coulibaly is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Mya Petticord is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 60.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

