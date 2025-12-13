Nugent and Saint Louis take on the Missouri Tigers in non-conference play

Missouri Tigers (9-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-6, 1-0 A-10) St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grace Slaughter…

Missouri Tigers (9-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-6, 1-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Slaughter and Missouri visit Zya Nugent and Saint Louis in a non-conference matchup.

The Billikens are 3-2 in home games. Saint Louis is seventh in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Alyssa Koerkenmeier leads the Billikens with 8.2 boards.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the road. Missouri is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Saint Louis averages 68.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 69.2 Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Saint Louis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexia Nelson is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Billikens. Zhykera Brown is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Shannon Dowell is averaging 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Slaughter is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

