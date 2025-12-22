Nowell scores 19 off the bench, VCU beats Rider 100-79

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ahmad Nowell’s 19 points off of the bench led VCU to a 100-79 victory against Rider…

Nowell went 7 of 8 from the field (5 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Rams (9-4). Keyshawn Mitchell added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lazar Djokovic had 13 points.

Shemani Fuller led the Broncs (1-10), finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Zion Cruz added 13 points and six assists for Rider. Caleb Smith also recorded 13 points and three steals. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Broncs.

VCU took the lead with 7:24 left in the first half and did not trail again. Djokovic led the Rams with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-36 at the break. VCU extended its lead to 68-45 in the second half, fueled by a 10-0 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

