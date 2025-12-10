Notre Dame hosts Idaho following Mitchell’s 22-point game

Idaho Vandals (6-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting…

Idaho Vandals (6-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Notre Dame after Kolton Mitchell scored 22 points in Idaho’s 84-81 victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Fighting Irish are 5-0 on their home court. Notre Dame is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vandals are 2-2 on the road. Idaho is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 81.7 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Notre Dame averages 76.6 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 72.0 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is shooting 48.9% and averaging 18.5 points.

Jackson Rasmussen is averaging 14.8 points for the Vandals. Mitchell is averaging 11.9 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

