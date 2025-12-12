Notre Dame hosts Evansville after Moeller’s 21-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-6) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-6) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Notre Dame after Leif Moeller scored 21 points in Evansville’s 80-79 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-0 in home games. Notre Dame averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Purple Aces are 0-2 in road games. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

Notre Dame averages 76.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 71.6 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 70.1 points per game, 1.1 more than the 69.0 Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Connor Turnbull is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes is averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

