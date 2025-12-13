Notre Dame hosts Evansville after Moeller’s 21-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-6) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-6) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -16.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Notre Dame after Leif Moeller scored 21 points in Evansville’s 80-79 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-0 in home games. Notre Dame averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 0-2 in road games. Evansville is ninth in the MVC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Connor Turnbull averaging 4.3.

Notre Dame averages 76.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 71.6 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 70.1 points per game, 1.1 more than the 69.0 Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Turnbull is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes is averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

