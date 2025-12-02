Notre Dame hosts Crews and Missouri

Missouri Tigers (8-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting…

Missouri Tigers (8-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays Notre Dame after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in Missouri’s 86-59 win over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Fighting Irish are 4-0 in home games. Notre Dame has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the road. Missouri is sixth in the SEC scoring 92.9 points per game and is shooting 55.5%.

Notre Dame makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Missouri averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 20.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.3%.

Crews is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds. Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.