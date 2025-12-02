Northwestern visits Wisconsin following Blackwell’s 30-point performance

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Northwestern after John…

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Northwestern after John Blackwell scored 30 points in Wisconsin’s 74-63 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Badgers have gone 4-0 in home games. Wisconsin is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Northwestern is 5-2 against opponents over .500.

Wisconsin averages 87.1 points, 17.5 more per game than the 69.6 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 8.5 more points per game (82.1) than Wisconsin gives up (73.6).

The Badgers and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.0 points for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Nick Martinelli is averaging 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Arrinten Page is averaging 15.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

