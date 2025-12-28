Northwestern visits Harvey and Washington

Northwestern Wildcats (6-6, 0-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern Wildcats (6-6, 0-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Northwestern after Sienna Harvey scored 22 points in Washington’s 90-50 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Huskies are 8-0 on their home court. Washington has an 8-2 record against teams over .500.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in conference play. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten with 18.9 assists per game led by Caroline Lau averaging 9.2.

Washington scores 72.9 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 70.1 Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 14.8 more points per game (67.8) than Washington gives up to opponents (53.0).

The Huskies and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 19.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Avery Howell is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Sullivan is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lau is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

