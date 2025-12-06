Northwestern State visits SE Louisiana following Atamah’s 27-point showing

Northwestern State Lady Demons (3-4) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-4, 1-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (3-4) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-4, 1-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits SE Louisiana after Vernell Atamah scored 27 points in Northwestern State’s 77-68 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Lions are 2-0 on their home court. SE Louisiana is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Demons have gone 1-2 away from home. Northwestern State is fourth in the Southland with 15.3 assists per game led by Nya Valentine averaging 3.6.

SE Louisiana is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than SE Louisiana gives up.

The Lions and Lady Demons face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mari Dangerfield averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Natali Huff is shooting 31.3% and averaging 10.3 points.

Atamah is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Demons, while averaging 21.1 points. Valentine is averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.