Northwestern State visits SE Louisiana, aims to stop road skid

Northwestern State Demons (1-7, 0-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (3-5)

Hammond, Louisiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State will try to break its six-game road skid when the Demons visit SE Louisiana.

The Lions have gone 1-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Demons are 0-1 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

SE Louisiana averages 63.9 points per game, 20.6 fewer points than the 84.5 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

The Lions and Demons square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones-Crump averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Jeremy Elyzee is shooting 46.5% and averaging 10.6 points.

Micah Thomas is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Demons. Justin Redmond is averaging 9.1 points and 1.9 rebounds.

