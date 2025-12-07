Northwestern State plays SE Louisiana on 6-game road slide

Northwestern State Demons (1-7, 0-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (3-5) Hammond, Louisiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (1-7, 0-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (3-5)

Hammond, Louisiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State will look to break its six-game road slide when the Demons visit SE Louisiana.

The Lions are 1-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaiden Lawrence averaging 3.6.

The Demons are 0-1 in conference play. Northwestern State has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 70.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 67.4 SE Louisiana allows to opponents.

The Lions and Demons face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 10.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lions. Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.1%.

Micah Thomas is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Demons. Justin Redmond is averaging 9.1 points and 1.9 rebounds.

