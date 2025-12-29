Northwestern State hosts Lamar after Lee’s 24-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (5-6, 0-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-8, 1-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (5-6, 0-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-8, 1-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Northwestern State after Rob Lee Jr. scored 24 points in Lamar’s 85-82 overtime loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Demons are 2-1 on their home court. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland scoring 74.2 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in conference games. Lamar is fifth in the Southland with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Braden East averaging 5.3.

Northwestern State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (48.1%).

The Demons and Cardinals match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 16.5 points. Justin Redmond is shooting 41.3% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Lee is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 15.2 points. Andrew Holifield is averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

