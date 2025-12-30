Northwestern State hosts Kemp and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-5, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (6-5, 3-0 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 2 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-5, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (6-5, 3-0 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Northwestern State after Kaylinn Kemp scored 22 points in SFA’s 71-68 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Lady Demons have gone 3-0 at home. Northwestern State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ladyjacks are 1-2 in Southland play. SFA ranks sixth in the Southland allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Northwestern State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game SFA gives up. SFA scores 10.2 more points per game (74.8) than Northwestern State allows to opponents (64.6).

The Lady Demons and Ladyjacks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vernell Atamah is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Demons, while averaging 20.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. Nya Valentine is shooting 37.5% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Myka Perry is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

