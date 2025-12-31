Northwestern faces Oregon following Sullivan’s 30-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (6-7, 0-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (6-7, 0-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits Oregon after Grace Sullivan scored 30 points in Northwestern’s 94-73 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks have gone 8-1 at home. Oregon scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 19.2 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Oregon scores 78.1 points, 6.2 more per game than the 71.9 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ehis Etute is averaging 8.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Ducks. Mia Jacobs is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Casey Harter is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.7 points. Sullivan is shooting 60.5% and averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

