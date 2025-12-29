Northern Kentucky visits Robert Morris after Goode’s 24-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7…

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Northern Kentucky after DeSean Goode scored 24 points in Robert Morris’ 79-70 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Colonials are 7-0 on their home court. Robert Morris averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Norse are 1-2 in conference matchups. Northern Kentucky is 4-3 against opponents over .500.

Robert Morris is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The Colonials and Norse match up Monday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goode is shooting 60.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ethan Elliott is averaging 4.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

