Northern Kentucky visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Hadnot’s 33-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-2, 1-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-2, 1-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-6, 0-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Northern Kentucky after Corey Hadnot II scored 33 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 101-92 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Mastodons have gone 4-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon League with 16.2 assists per game led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 3.3.

The Norse have gone 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky scores 86.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Northern Kentucky averages 6.3 more points per game (86.7) than Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents (80.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadnot is shooting 57.1% and averaging 19.5 points for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 6.6 points.

Donovan Oday is averaging 17.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 17.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.