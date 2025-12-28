Northern Kentucky visits Nelson and Purdue Fort Wayne

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 3-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 3-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Northern Kentucky after Alana Nelson scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 104-31 victory over the Aquinas College Saints.

The Mastodons are 7-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.2 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Norse are 0-3 in conference games. Northern Kentucky has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 69.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 74.2 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 37.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Reid is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Mastodons. Nelson is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Moody is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Norse. Karina Bystry is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.