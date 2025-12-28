Northern Kentucky visits Goode and Robert Morris

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7…

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Northern Kentucky after DeSean Goode scored 24 points in Robert Morris’ 79-70 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Colonials are 7-0 on their home court. Robert Morris averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Norse are 1-2 against conference opponents. Northern Kentucky is third in the Horizon League scoring 84.3 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Robert Morris’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky scores 13.7 more points per game (84.3) than Robert Morris gives up (70.6).

The Colonials and Norse face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goode is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ethan Elliott is averaging 4.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.