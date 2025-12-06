Northern Kentucky hosts Fields and Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (5-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-7, 0-1 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Robert Morris Colonials (5-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-7, 0-1 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Northern Kentucky after Layke Fields scored 24 points in Robert Morris’ 73-71 victory over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Norse are 2-1 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 3-2 on the road. Robert Morris has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Northern Kentucky averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris’ 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Norse. Maddie Moody is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2%.

Aislin is averaging 13.1 points for the Colonials. Bailey Kuhns is averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

