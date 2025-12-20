Northern Kentucky hosts Bradley after Bystry’s 20-point game

Bradley Braves (6-4, 1-0 MVC) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-10, 0-3 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bradley Braves (6-4, 1-0 MVC) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-10, 0-3 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Bradley after Karina Bystry scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-56 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse are 2-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Moody averaging 4.4.

The Braves are 0-3 on the road. Bradley averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bystry is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Norse. Moody is averaging 9.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

Kaylen Nelson is averaging 18.7 points for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

