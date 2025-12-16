Northern Kentucky faces Oakland, seeks 8th straight home win

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-3, 1-1 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-3, 1-1 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Oakland trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Norse are 7-0 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is 9-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-0 against conference opponents. Oakland has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

The Norse and Golden Grizzlies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Norse. Donovan Oday is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nassim Mashhour averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Brody Robinson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.