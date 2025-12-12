Northern Kentucky faces Bellarmine following Robinson’s 23-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-3, 1-1 Horizon League) at Bellarmine Knights (4-5) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-3, 1-1 Horizon League) at Bellarmine Knights (4-5)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Bellarmine after Kael Robinson scored 23 points in Northern Kentucky’s 92-53 victory against the Brescia Bearcats.

The Knights have gone 2-1 at home. Bellarmine is seventh in the ASUN scoring 77.8 points while shooting 52.0% from the field.

The Norse have gone 1-3 away from home. Northern Kentucky is the best team in the Horizon League scoring 19.3 fast break points per game.

Bellarmine’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Bellarmine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Knights. Kenyon Goodin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 17.7 points for the Norse. Donovan Oday is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

