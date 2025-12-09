Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Northern Kentucky earns 92-53…

Northern Kentucky earns 92-53 victory against Brescia

The Associated Press

December 9, 2025, 9:42 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Kael Robinson’s 23 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Brescia 92-53 on Tuesday.

Robinson also had five rebounds for the Norse (8-3, 1-1 Horizon League). Tae Dozier scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Dan Gherezgher finished with 12 points.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Jaunte Jenkins, who finished with 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up