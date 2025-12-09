Northern Kentucky earns 92-53 victory against Brescia

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Kael Robinson’s 23 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Brescia 92-53 on Tuesday. Robinson also had…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Kael Robinson’s 23 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Brescia 92-53 on Tuesday.

Robinson also had five rebounds for the Norse (8-3, 1-1 Horizon League). Tae Dozier scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Dan Gherezgher finished with 12 points.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Jaunte Jenkins, who finished with 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

