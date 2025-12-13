Northern Kentucky defeats Bellarmine 80-76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells scored 17 points as Northern Kentucky beat Bellarmine 80-76 on Saturday. Wells added eight…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells scored 17 points as Northern Kentucky beat Bellarmine 80-76 on Saturday.

Wells added eight rebounds for the Norse (9-3, 1-1 Horizon League). Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 17 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range). Kael Robinson shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, to finish with 15 points.

Jack Karasinski led the way for the Knights (4-6) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Bellarmine also got 15 points from Kenyon Goodin, and Michael Wilson Jr. had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

