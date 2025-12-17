Northern Kentucky and Oakland square off for conference showdown

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-3, 1-1 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-3, 1-1 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon League foes Northern Kentucky and Oakland will play on Wednesday.

The Norse have gone 7-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks third in the Horizon League with 16.1 assists per game led by Ethan Elliott averaging 4.6.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 84.3 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 10.5 more points per game (84.3) than Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents (73.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brody Robinson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Brett White II is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.